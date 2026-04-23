North Bengal holds key as state votes in high-stakes phase one

KOLKATA: Polling has begun in 152 of the 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal in the first phase on Thursday, setting in motion a high-stakes contest that will shape the electoral fortunes of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and its principal challenger, the Bharatiya Janata Party. The second phase of polling, covering the remaining 142 seats, is scheduled to be held on April 29.

The first phase spans 16 districts, with a clear regional divide shaping the contest. Of the 152 seats, 54 fall in North Bengal districts—Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda—seen as a BJP stronghold. The remaining 98 constituencies lie in districts such as Murshidabad, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Bardhaman and Birbhum, long considered the TMC citadel.

Beyond the principal TMC-BJP contest, the phase will also test whether the Left Front and the Congress can regain ground. This comes amid the backdrop of 91 lakh deletions of voters from post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls and an increasingly polarised campaign in which issues such as corruption, scams, the cash-for-jobs recruitment scam, women’s security concerns, infiltration and tribal discontent have made Bengal one of the most politically charged states.