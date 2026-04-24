At 92%, West Bengal voter turnout highest since Independence

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Thursday recorded its highest-ever voting percentage since Independence at 91.78% for the first phase of assembly elections, 7.06% more than the previous best of 84.72% in 2021.
Voter enthusiasm was visible though the Election Commission of India’s ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) axed 91 lakh names from the electoral rolls citing various reasons.
Murshidabad, Bankura, Cooch Behar, Malda, Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur reported turnout around or over 90%. Kalimpong was relatively lower around 81%.
What also stood out was the rather peaceful polling as no loss of life was reported, though stray incidents of violence were reported from a few districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Election Commission for the peaceful polling.
“For the first time in the last 50 years Bengal witnessed peaceful elections with less incidents of violence in the first phase. I congratulate the Election Commission…” he said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the high turnout reflected “fear among people that if they don’t vote, they may lose their voting rights and citizenship”, linking it to SIR.
Polling was held in 152 of the total 294 seats in the state in the first phase. The second phase for the remaining 142 seats is scheduled for April 29. Women (92.69%) outnumbered men (90.92) at the polling booths, which made it more difficult to read the mandate. However, both the Mamata-led TMC and the BJP predicted a decisive mandate in their favour.
Violence erupted in Nawda in Murshidabad district after supporters of the TMC and Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party clashed with each other, prompting the Central Armed Paramilitary Force to resort to lathi charge.
Kabir, an expelled TMC leader, is a candidate there. In Kumarganj, BJP candidate Subrata Sarkar was assaulted by goons. Also, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul’s car was attacked near Rahmat Nagar in Asansol Dakshin.