At 92%, West Bengal voter turnout highest since Independence

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Thursday recorded its highest-ever voting percentage since Independence at 91.78% for the first phase of assembly elections, 7.06% more than the previous best of 84.72% in 2021.

Voter enthusiasm was visible though the Election Commission of India’s ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) axed 91 lakh names from the electoral rolls citing various reasons.

Murshidabad, Bankura, Cooch Behar, Malda, Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur reported turnout around or over 90%. Kalimpong was relatively lower around 81%.

What also stood out was the rather peaceful polling as no loss of life was reported, though stray incidents of violence were reported from a few districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Election Commission for the peaceful polling.

“For the first time in the last 50 years Bengal witnessed peaceful elections with less incidents of violence in the first phase. I congratulate the Election Commission…” he said.