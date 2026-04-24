Death knell for jungle raj: PM Modi claims TMC shaken by record phase 1 turnout

Asserting that the massive turnout in the first phase of polling has sounded the "death knell" for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday that the ruling party has "lost its nerve" in the face of an undeniable wave of change.

Addressing a high-decibel election rally in Panihati, the Prime Minister stated that the public’s overwhelming participation has already ensured an end to what he described as the TMC’s "maha jungle raj," alleging the period as a time marked by "systemic corruption, misrule, and the influence of infiltrators." He issued a stern warning to those allegedly engaging in political intimidation, stating that after the results are declared on May 4, TMC "goons" will find no place to hide and no one to protect them from the law.

The Prime Minister placed women’s dignity and security at the center of his address, labeling the TMC an "anti-women party" while pitching the BJP’s model of "women-led development." He highlighted that the BJP has empowered victims of state atrocities by fielding them as candidates, specifically mentioning that the party gave victims from Sandeshkhali an opportunity to lead. PM Modi alleged that when the daughters of Bengal seek justice, the TMC leadership tells them to stay indoors to avoid rape rather than confronting the perpetrators.