MP SAF personnel save presiding officer after heart attack at West Bengal polling booth

During the first phase of West Bengal’s assembly elections on Thursday, a presiding officer at a polling booth in Paschim Bardhaman district suffered a heart attack, prompting swift action by Madhya Pradesh police personnel who saved his life.

The incident occurred at Polling Booth No 57 at Pranavananda Vidyanagar in Durgapur. While polling was underway, presiding officer Arup Sanyal suddenly collapsed after suffering a heart attack, triggering panic at the booth.

Personnel of the Madhya Pradesh Police’s Special Armed Force (SAF), deployed at the booth, acted promptly and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), displaying calm and composure.

After SAF constable Sandip Kumar revived the presiding officer, other personnel, including assistant sub-inspector Vasudev Singh and constables Dipak Yadav and Brijesh Kumar, quickly arranged emergency medical services and rushed him to the hospital, saving his life.

Praising the life-saving efforts of personnel from the Second SAF Battalion, Gwalior, during polling in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh DGP Kailash Makwana announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for constable Sandip Kumar, who revived the unconscious presiding officer by administering timely CPR.