PM could enjoy Hooghly boat ride due to clean water, unlike polluted Yamuna: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said Prime Minister Modi could enjoy a boat ride on the Hooghly because of the clean water, unlike on the Yamuna in Delhi, which she alleged was polluted.

She made the statement while addressing an election meeting in Howrah.

Blaming the BJP-led administration for the condition of the river Yamuna, she said Modi would not be able to undertake a similar boat ride in the national capital due to pollution.

She said it was good that the prime minister chose to take a boat ride on the Hooghly River, where riverfront areas had been beautified by the state government and civic bodies, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Responding to Modi's claims about women's safety in Bengal, Banerjee said he should assess the situation himself and compare it with BJP-ruled states.

"See how safe women are here -- in the city, in the state, on the streets -- unlike BJP-ruled places like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, where incidents of attacks on women are reported every day," she said.

"Why do you forget about Hathras and Delhi? Please go to Manipur, which is burning. Why are you silent on Manipur?" she asked.

Turning the guns on Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said, "You (BJP) give tickets to those who rape women and garland rapists."

Holding the BJP and the Election Commission responsible for the plight and miseries of people due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, she said over 300 deaths occurred due to SIR-related stress in the state over the past few months.