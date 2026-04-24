'Those plotting to snatch Bengal's rights': Mamata launches veiled attack against BJP day after phase-1 polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday targeted the BJP, accusing it of trying "dictate" the state's politics, "divide its people and distort its culture" while asserting that such attempts will be resisted.
In a post on X, a day after the first phase of the crucial Assembly polls in West Bengal, Mamata attributed the high voter turnout to the determination of people to defend the state's identity. She stressed that the state shall not be run or dictated from Delhi, in a veiled attack on the BJP-led union Government.
"Across Chowrangee, Bhabanipur, Jadavpur and Tollyganj, I saw people turn out with clear intent, determined, united, and ready to defend Bengal, its identity, and its future. Those who believe they can run Bengal from Delhi, dictate its politics, divide its people, and distort its culture are deeply mistaken. This land has a long memory and a stronger spine," she wrote on X.
She further affirmed that attempts to undermine Bengal will be met with a "democratic pushback." Accusing the BJP of attempting to snatch Bengal's rights and impose an agenda, she recognised the elections as an attempt at resistance.
"Those sitting in Delhi, plotting to snatch Bengal's rights and impose their agenda, should understand it clearly that the people of Bengal are watching, and they will respond through their vote. Every attempt to undermine Bengal will be met with a decisive democratic pushback. This election is about resisting a systematic attempt to weaken Bengal and control it," she wrote.
CM Banerjee further reflected on the development and welfare efforts by the ruling TMC, stating that Bengal has developed despite "constant obstruction." She asked the people to rise above differences and vote for Bengal's identity unanimously by voting for TMC once again.
"Development has reached every doorstep in Bengal despite constant obstruction. Our welfare schemes are lifelines, and no force, however powerful it believes itself to be, can take that away from the people. Bengal stands tall today, for progress, for peace, and for dignity. The love and trust of the people are our greatest strength. They drive us forward and will defeat every attempt to weaken Bengal," she wrote.
"I urge every citizen to rise above differences, stand united, and vote to protect Bengal's language, culture, and future. Vote for Nayna Bandopadhyay in Chowrangee, Debabrata Majumdar in Jadavpur, Aroop Biswas in Tollyganj, and every Maa-Mati-Manush candidate," she added.
West Bengal recorded a high voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.
The polling for the second phase is scheduled on April 29 followed by the counting of votes on May 4.