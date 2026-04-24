'Those plotting to snatch Bengal's rights': Mamata launches veiled attack against BJP day after phase-1 polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday targeted the BJP, accusing it of trying "dictate" the state's politics, "divide its people and distort its culture" while asserting that such attempts will be resisted.

In a post on X, a day after the first phase of the crucial Assembly polls in West Bengal, Mamata attributed the high voter turnout to the determination of people to defend the state's identity. She stressed that the state shall not be run or dictated from Delhi, in a veiled attack on the BJP-led union Government.

"Across Chowrangee, Bhabanipur, Jadavpur and Tollyganj, I saw people turn out with clear intent, determined, united, and ready to defend Bengal, its identity, and its future. Those who believe they can run Bengal from Delhi, dictate its politics, divide its people, and distort its culture are deeply mistaken. This land has a long memory and a stronger spine," she wrote on X.