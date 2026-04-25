No repoll needed in any booth after West Bengal’s first phase voting, says Election Commission

The Election Commission has said that no repoll has been recommended at any of the 44,376 polling stations in West Bengal where voting was held during the first phase of the Assembly elections on April 23, indicating a largely peaceful conduct of the exercise.

According to a senior Election Commission official, the polling process was completed without any major disruption that would warrant fresh voting at any booth. “No repoll has been recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations of West Bengal where polls were held on Thursday,” the official told news agency PTI on Friday.

The poll panel said reports from the ground did not indicate any significant irregularities that could have affected the integrity of voting. The official added that standard scrutiny processes, including inputs from observers and field reports, were reviewed before taking the decision.

The first phase of polling covered 152 constituencies across 16 districts and recorded a voter turnout of 92.6%, with central forces and micro-observers deployed to ensure a free and fair election process.

Officials said scrutiny of polling data is still underway, and the final turnout figures for the April 23 phase will be confirmed after completion of the verification process.

The second phase of polling in West Bengal is scheduled for April 29.

(With inputs from PTI)