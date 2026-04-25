TMC candidate predicts own defeat, alleges EVM strongroom lapses ahead of second phase polls in Bengal

KOLKATA: In a significant embarrassment for the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the second phase of polls, the party’s candidate from Sagardighi in Murshidabad district has predicted his own defeat, along with that of several other party nominees, citing alleged irregularities in EVM strongroom security.

At a time when Trinamool Congress leadership, including party supremo and outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been claiming that they have already reached the doorstep of victory after the first phase elections held in 152 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in West Bengal on 23 April, Bayron Biswas, who has been fielded from the Sagardighi seat, predicted his and some party candidates’ defeats.

Bayron’s predictions regarding the possible defeats of four candidates nominated by the ruling party from Jangipur, Samserganj, Farakka and Sagardighi in Murshidabad district have triggered a row within the party.

“I will be defeated in Sagardighi. Jakir and Noor Alam will also be defeated from Jangipur and Samserganj assembly seats. Our candidate in Farakka will also be defeated. I can’t say about the entire state,” Bayron said.

Bayron, the outgoing Trinamool Congress MLA of Sagardighi, rushed to the Jangipur Polytechnic College strongroom, where EVMs have been kept under heavy deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), on Friday midnight and expressed his grievances, alleging non-functioning of CCTVs and cameras installed inside and outside.

He also alleged that the power supply was disrupted at the strongroom premises for long hours.

He strongly protested against the prevailing situation at the strongroom and alleged that it was a pre-planned conspiracy to ensure the defeat of Trinamool Congress candidates.