Amit Shah reaches out to Matuas on citizenship promise; says no need to live in fear

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sharpened the BJP’s campaign around three of its core Bengal planks, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for the Matua community, women’s safety, and alleged infiltration from Bangladesh, while projecting the election as a battle to end Mamata Banerjee’s rule.

While addressing poll rallies in Bardhaman’s Jamalpur and Howrah’s Shyampur just days ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, Shah accused Mamata of spreading fear among Matuas by falsely claiming that they would lose their voting rights if the BJP came to power in Bengal. “

But the Matua community is our life, and no one can touch them. Our Matua and Namasudra brothers and sisters will get citizenship after May 5. You vote our BJP into power, and we will grant you citizenship,” he assured.

Polling was held in 152 of the 294 Assembly constituencies on April 23, recording a record turnout of nearly 93%. The second phase of polling for the remaining 142 seats will be held on April 29. The results of the state elections will be announced on May 4. The second phase will cover districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Bardhaman and the Matua-dominated North 24 Parganas.