Are people of Bengal terrorists: Kejriwal questions deployment of security forces during Assembly polls

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday criticised the deployment of security forces in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections, calling it an “insult to the people of the state,” while addressing a rally in Ballygunge in support of TMC candidate Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, according to the speech he delivered.

Kejriwal questioned the scale of security arrangements in the state, saying a large deployment of personnel was unnecessary. “The military has been called here from all over the country. What is the need for this? Are the people of Bengal terrorists? This is an insult to the people of Bengal. 3.5 lakh military personnel have been deployed in Bengal. What are they afraid of?” he said.

He also alleged that a large number of voters had been removed from the electoral rolls under what he described as a “BJP-EC conspiracy,” claiming 27 lakh names were deleted during the SIR exercise. He suggested the move was aimed at affecting citizenship-related documents and urged those impacted to support the Trinamool Congress.