'Bengal government run by party-sheltered criminals': PM Modi slams CM Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday intensified his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, accusing it of fostering lawlessness, failing to ensure women’s safety, and depending on criminal elements to run the administration. He also promised sweeping changes if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power after the Assembly elections.
Addressing rallies in North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts on the penultimate day of campaigning, Modi focused on women’s security, stating that the BJP’s decision to field Sandeshkhali’s Rekha Patra from Hingalganj and Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim, from Panihati reflected “the party's commitment to justice and safety for women”.
He alleged that the State government led by Mamata Banerjee is not run from the secretariat but by “party-sheltered criminals”, adding that the TMC’s “dependence on anti-social elements in ruling the state” often forces judicial intervention to restore order.
Describing the administration as a “nirmam sarkar” (cruel government),Modi said it thrives on fear and intimidation.
Speaking at Thakurnagar in Bongaon, a key centre for the Matua community, he reiterated that refugees who came to India due to religious persecution would be granted citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
"I pledge that brothers and sisters of the Matua Namasudra community will receive citizenship through the CAA. They will be provided the same documents which other citizens of this country have," he said.
Referring to concerns over voter deletions, he added, "Don't fall for TMC's lies on CAA. All refugees will receive permanent addresses in this country."
Citing a turnout of over 93% in the first phase of polling, Modi said, "The TMC's arrogance was shattered in the first round, and the second phase will cement the BJP's victory in the state."
He urged voters to increase participation further, calling it a sign of rejection of what he termed corruption, unemployment, and fear.
He accused the TMC of abandoning its founding slogan ‘Ma Mati Manush’, claiming, "While 'Ma' (mother) is now in tears, 'Mati' (land) has been handed over to syndicates and infiltrators, and 'Manush' (people) have been forced to leave the state in search of opportunities elsewhere."
Invoking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s call for sacrifice, Modi urged voters to support the BJP, saying, “… and I will grant you freedom from TMC's 'maha jungleraj'.” He added, "That freedom would include liberty from TMC's fear psychosis, corruption, crimes against women, unemployment, infiltrators, rioters and criminals."
In Bongaon, near the Bangladesh border, he warned “infiltrators” to leave the country before April 29 or face expulsion after the election results on May 4.
Referring to violence during a football event featuring Lionel Messi in Kolkata last year, Modi said it reflected “the TMC's anarchic rule” in the State.
At Arambag, he promised that a BJP government would approve the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in its first Cabinet meeting, noting that West Bengal remains the only State yet to adopt the Centre’s health insurance scheme.
Claiming that the State government’s credibility “has fallen to zero”, he said people increasingly turned to courts over issues such as the teachers’ recruitment scam, the 2023 panchayat polls, Sandeshkhali unrest, and the RG Kar case.
Highlighting industrial decline, Modi referred to the abandoned Tata Motors project in Singur and said Hooghly, once home to automobile manufacturing, had lost its industrial edge. He promised to develop the district into a major industrial hub.
He also slammed the “syndicate raj” and alleged exploitation of farmers, particularly potato growers, by middlemen linked to the ruling party.
"After May 4, when a BJP CM takes oath in Bengal, it will signal the end of TMC's syndicate raj, cut-money, and commission raj in the state," he said.
Modi later held a roadshow in north Kolkata.
(With inputs from PTI)