'Bengal government run by party-sheltered criminals': PM Modi slams CM Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday intensified his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, accusing it of fostering lawlessness, failing to ensure women’s safety, and depending on criminal elements to run the administration. He also promised sweeping changes if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power after the Assembly elections.

Addressing rallies in North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts on the penultimate day of campaigning, Modi focused on women’s security, stating that the BJP’s decision to field Sandeshkhali’s Rekha Patra from Hingalganj and Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim, from Panihati reflected “the party's commitment to justice and safety for women”.

He alleged that the State government led by Mamata Banerjee is not run from the secretariat but by “party-sheltered criminals”, adding that the TMC’s “dependence on anti-social elements in ruling the state” often forces judicial intervention to restore order.

Describing the administration as a “nirmam sarkar” (cruel government),Modi said it thrives on fear and intimidation.

Speaking at Thakurnagar in Bongaon, a key centre for the Matua community, he reiterated that refugees who came to India due to religious persecution would be granted citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"I pledge that brothers and sisters of the Matua Namasudra community will receive citizenship through the CAA. They will be provided the same documents which other citizens of this country have," he said.