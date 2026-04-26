'Maha Jungle Raj' destroyed Bengal’s culture: PM Modi slams TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a multifaceted attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, alleging that West Bengal is no longer governed from the state secretariat, 'Nabanna', but by a "syndicate" of goons and criminals sheltered by the ruling party. Addressing back-to-back rallies in Arambagh and Haripal just a day before the campaign for the final phase concludes, the Prime Minister asserted that the record-breaking 91.78% voter turnout in the first phase on April 23 has "ruined the sleep" of the TMC, signaling a massive public outpouring of anger after 15 years of "oppression."
The Prime Minister alleged that Bengal is under a state of lawlessness by citing the chaos surrounding Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi’s visit to Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium during the first stop of the GOAT India Tour 2025. Labeling the event’s mismanagement as a symptom of "Maha Jungle Raj," PM Modi claimed that images of fans vandalizing the stadium reached global audiences after the pitch was reportedly crowded by VIPs and politicians, blocking spectators from seeing the icon.
He noted that the subsequent resignation of West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas was a clear admission of a destroyed sports ecosystem, contrasting the Kolkata debacle with Messi’s successful visits to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, and his eventual departure from Jamnagar after visiting the Vantara animal sanctuary. To the players of Bengal, the PM promised that a new sports culture would be built under the 'Khelo India' campaign once the BJP takes power.
Shifting focus to women’s safety and the incidents in Sandeshkhali, the Prime Minister delivered a blistering warning to perpetrators of violent crimes, promising that a BJP government would "hunt down every single goon and rapist" to hold them accountable after May 4.
He accused the Mamata Banerjee administration of "betraying" the women of the state by protecting criminals and outlined a massive welfare package that includes depositing Rs 36,000 annually into the accounts of women, providing a landmark 33% reservation in government jobs, and offering Rs 50,000 assistance for daughters reaching graduation. Furthermore, he pledged Rs 21,000 in maternity assistance and free healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh for mothers and daughters, including free tests and vaccines for breast and cervical cancer.
The Prime Minister further alleged that the credibility of the TMC administration has "fallen to zero," often requiring the intervention of the High Court or Supreme Court to bring the government back on track. He touched upon the economic plight of the state, claiming the "syndicate raj" exploits potato farmers by buying produce at low prices to resell for high profits elsewhere.
Alluding to the relocation of the Tata Motors factory from Singur, PM Modi pledged that the BJP would prioritize transforming the Hooghly district into a national industrial hub. As the state heads toward the final phase of polling on April 29, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the surging crowds signify a public that has finally chosen "trust over fear," with the final results for all 294 seats scheduled to be declared on May 4.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)