'Maha Jungle Raj' destroyed Bengal’s culture: PM Modi slams TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a multifaceted attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, alleging that West Bengal is no longer governed from the state secretariat, 'Nabanna', but by a "syndicate" of goons and criminals sheltered by the ruling party. Addressing back-to-back rallies in Arambagh and Haripal just a day before the campaign for the final phase concludes, the Prime Minister asserted that the record-breaking 91.78% voter turnout in the first phase on April 23 has "ruined the sleep" of the TMC, signaling a massive public outpouring of anger after 15 years of "oppression."

The Prime Minister alleged that Bengal is under a state of lawlessness by citing the chaos surrounding Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi’s visit to Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium during the first stop of the GOAT India Tour 2025. Labeling the event’s mismanagement as a symptom of "Maha Jungle Raj," PM Modi claimed that images of fans vandalizing the stadium reached global audiences after the pitch was reportedly crowded by VIPs and politicians, blocking spectators from seeing the icon.

He noted that the subsequent resignation of West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas was a clear admission of a destroyed sports ecosystem, contrasting the Kolkata debacle with Messi’s successful visits to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, and his eventual departure from Jamnagar after visiting the Vantara animal sanctuary. To the players of Bengal, the PM promised that a new sports culture would be built under the 'Khelo India' campaign once the BJP takes power.