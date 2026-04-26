Trinamool will return to power with 225 seats, BJP will not even bag 50: Abhishek Banerjee

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday asserted that his party will return to power in West Bengal by winning 225-odd seats in the 294-member assembly, while the BJP will not be able to bag 50 constituencies.

Addressing an election rally in Bally, Banerjee, who is considered number 2 in the TMC hierarchy, also vowed to uproot the BJP from the Centre within two to three years. He also claimed that the Bengali voters’ response to the “harassment” caused by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will be known after May 4, when election results will be announced.

“We have crossed the century mark in the first phase, and we will score a double century in the second. We will not fall below 225 seats,” he said. The Mamata Banerjee-led party won 213 seats in the elections five years ago.

“We are forming the government for the fourth term here, and we will uproot the BJP from Delhi in the next two to three years,” he added.

Later, addressing a gathering after a roadshow from Kakurgachi to Bidhannagar station, Banerjee claimed that BJP will not cross the 50-seat mark. The saffron party had won 77 seats in 2021.