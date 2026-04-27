Amit Shah promises UCC, end of ‘goonda raj’ if BJP voted to power in West Bengal

Shah said criminals had created fear in several parts of the state through bomb attacks and political intimidation, and alleged that the ruling dispensation had failed to act against them. Referring to incidents in Sandeshkhali, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a law college in south Kolkata and a medical college in Durgapur, Shah said such episodes reflected a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“Banerjee is protesting against me for saying I will set right the goons by hanging them upside down. What should be done then? Should we embrace them?” Shah said. “There will be an end to ‘goonda raj’ and ‘syndicate raj’ in Bengal if the BJP forms the government. Do not be afraid to come out and vote. The EC has made adequate security arrangements, and nobody will be able to prevent you from casting your vote,” he said.

The home minister also took a swipe at Banerjee for saying that women should not be coming out of homes after 7 pm. “You vote BJP to power, and I promise you that after May 5, even a small child will be able to come out of her house at 2 in the night without any fear,” he said. Shah said If BJP is voted to power in Bengal, it would set up a special squad to curb cattle smuggling.

‘End of syndicate raj’

“Banerjee is protesting against me for saying I will set right the goons by hanging them upside down. What should be done then? Should we embrace them?” Shah said. “There will be an end to ‘goonda raj’ and ‘syndicate raj’ in Bengal if the BJP forms the government,” he said.