Amit Shah promises UCC, end of ‘goonda raj’ if BJP voted to power in West Bengal

KOLKATA: Stepping up campaign heat on the TMC government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that if the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, it would implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and end “goonda raj” and “syndicate raj” in the state.
Addressing rallies at Tehatta and Ranaghat in Nadia, Shah alleged that successive Congress governments and TMC under Mamata Banerjee had adopted a soft approach towards terrorism. “During the rule of the Congress and Mamata Banerjee governments, terrorists were being fed biryani. After Narendra Modi became prime minister, India answered terror attacks with surgical strikes and air strikes,” Shah said.
Shah accused Banerjee of allowing infiltration and alleged that illegal migrants had been accommodated in the state for political reasons. “These infiltrators are a threat to national security. After May 5, we will identify them one by one and take action,” he said.
Shah said criminals had created fear in several parts of the state through bomb attacks and political intimidation, and alleged that the ruling dispensation had failed to act against them. Referring to incidents in Sandeshkhali, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a law college in south Kolkata and a medical college in Durgapur, Shah said such episodes reflected a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
“Banerjee is protesting against me for saying I will set right the goons by hanging them upside down. What should be done then? Should we embrace them?” Shah said. “There will be an end to ‘goonda raj’ and ‘syndicate raj’ in Bengal if the BJP forms the government. Do not be afraid to come out and vote. The EC has made adequate security arrangements, and nobody will be able to prevent you from casting your vote,” he said.
The home minister also took a swipe at Banerjee for saying that women should not be coming out of homes after 7 pm. “You vote BJP to power, and I promise you that after May 5, even a small child will be able to come out of her house at 2 in the night without any fear,” he said. Shah said If BJP is voted to power in Bengal, it would set up a special squad to curb cattle smuggling.
‘End of syndicate raj’
“Banerjee is protesting against me for saying I will set right the goons by hanging them upside down. What should be done then? Should we embrace them?” Shah said. “There will be an end to ‘goonda raj’ and ‘syndicate raj’ in Bengal if the BJP forms the government,” he said.