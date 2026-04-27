Calcutta HC rejects plea seeking cancellation of Suvendu Adhikari's candidature from Bhabanipur

The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking cancellation of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s candidature in the Bhabanipur seat, which is set to go to polls in the second phase on April 29.

Adhikari is contesting against West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile constituency.

The petitioner had sought cancellation of Adhikari’s nomination, alleging that he made remarks that were against the secular fabric of the nation.

However, the petitioner could not provide any satisfactory answer to the court's query as to under which provision of the Constitution the candidature should be cancelled.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul rejected the petition, refusing to admit it for hearing.

Adhikari's lawyer Billwadal Bhattacharya claimed that the petition was moved with a political motive to affect the candidature of Adhikari from Bhabanipur.

The first phase of elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly was held on April 23. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)