CISF jawan injured in firing outside BJP candidate’s residence in West Bengal's Bhatpara, EC seeks report

A CISF jawan was injured in firing outside the residence of BJP candidate Pawan Singh at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, prompting the Election Commission to seek a report, officials said on Monday, PTI reported.

The incident took place late Sunday night, ahead of the second phase of polling scheduled for April 29.

The injured personnel, identified as Yogesh Sharma, was part of the security detail of Singh, son of senior BJP leader Arjun Singh. Sharma sustained a bullet injury in his leg and has been admitted to a hospital, an official said.

The Election Commission has sought a detailed report on the incident. Police said it is yet to be ascertained who fired the shot.

According to police, tension broke out earlier in the Jagaddal area after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly assaulted by a group of men while putting up party flags and banners.