Seizures worth Rs 510 crore ahead of final phase of West Bengal polls

KOLKATA: In a significant crackdown ahead of the second and final phase of polling in West Bengal, authorities of the Election Commission have seized cash, liquor, drugs and other inducements collectively worth Rs 510.10 crore, officials said on Monday. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29.

In an official statement, the Election Commission of India (ECI) noted that the total value of seizures has already surpassed the Rs 339 crore recorded during the 2021 Assembly elections, indicating intensified enforcement efforts this time.

The seizures, made since the announcement of elections on March 15 and including the first phase of polling held on April 23, comprise Rs 30 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 126.85 crore, drugs valued at Rs 110.12 crore, precious metals worth Rs 58.28 crore, and other inducements amounting to Rs 184.85 crore.

To curb electoral malpractices and ensure inducement-free voting, the ECI has deployed more than 2,728 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) across the State. These teams are tasked with responding to complaints related to voter inducement within 100 minutes. In addition, over 3,142 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been stationed at key locations to conduct surprise checks and maintain vigilance.

Authorities are also carrying out targeted drives against the production, storage and distribution of illicit liquor, a common means of influencing voters. The Election Seizure Management System (ESMS), activated on February 26, is being used to monitor and coordinate enforcement actions while ensuring compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

In view of reports of voter intimidation during the first phase, the Commission has decided to enhance surveillance measures. For the second and final phase, CCTV cameras will monitor not only polling station premises but also approach roads leading to sensitive and hypersensitive booths. The number of cameras will vary depending on the vulnerability of each location.

West Bengal’s Assembly elections cover 294 constituencies, with results scheduled to be announced on May 4.