TMC MP Mitali Bag alleges BJP attack on her convoy in Hooghly; EC seeks report

TMC MP from Arambagh on Monday alleged that BJP supporters vandalised her car at Goghat in Hooghly district while she was on her way to a rally of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during the final phase of campaigning.

Rejecting the allegation, the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed the MP was staging a “drama” and alleged that workers of the Trinamool Congress had attacked BJP supporters instead.

An official from the Election Commission of India said a report has been sought on the incident, adding that central forces were deployed at the spot.

In a Facebook Live video, a visibly emotional Bag claimed that miscreants, allegedly backed by the BJP, hurled stones at her vehicle near a BJP candidate’s election office, shattering its window panes.

Referring to herself as a Dalit woman, the Arambag MP said she was on her way to the meeting of Abhishek Banerjee "when some lathi-wielding BJP workers sitting before the office of the BJP candidate Prashanta Digar blocked the way and threw stones at our vehicle".

Bag said she was sitting on the front seat of the MUV with some of her party workers in the back seats.

Asking the Election Commission to "take responsibility", she accused the BJP of carrying out an unprovoked attack on TMC workers and even a woman MP.

"The BJP talks high about the safety of women, but see how they treat a woman MP, a Dalit woman from the Bagdi community. CEO Manoj Agarwal, in a recent visit, alleged that TMC workers are terrorising people in the area. But Mr Agarwal, please check the facts," she said.

Bag, claiming she was covered with broken glass shreds, went to the local health centre and was wheeled inside by the medical staff.