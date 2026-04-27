Will return for BJP’s oath-taking after May 4: Modi exudes confidence at Bengal rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Barrackpore ahead of the second phase of polling in West Bengal, highlighting his long association with the state and expressing confidence in a BJP victory after the results on May 4.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said Bengal has played a deeply personal role in his life and spiritual journey.
"The attachment I have had towards Bengal has been a devotion to Shakti. This has been the energy center of my personal spiritual journey. It has been inspired by Bengal's great personalities and the immense love of the people, the Janata Janardan. The experiences I have had on this land of Bengal, I consider a great blessing upon myself," PM Modi said.
Calling the Barrackpore rally his final public meeting in the ongoing election campaign in the state, he expressed confidence in the electoral outcome.
"This is my last rally in this election, and wherever I have gone in West Bengal, I have seen the mood of the people. I am returning with the confidence that after the results on May 4, I will have to come back to attend the BJP's oath-taking ceremony," he added.
The Prime Minister spoke about his emotional connect with people during campaign events, saying he values the gestures and messages he receives.
"During the rallies and roadshows in Bengal, I received such heartfelt messages and portraits that I will never forget them. After the events, I take time at night to carefully look at each portrait, reflecting on the emotions expressed by the artists. I also read your messages and letters. In some, I find your pain. In others, I sense your blessings. Later, I make sure my responses are thoughtfully recorded," PM Modi said.
Highlighting his decades-long political journey, he said he has remained continuously engaged in organisational and electoral responsibilities.
"For the past three to four decades, I have been travelling to every corner of the country. After entering politics and joining the BJP, I have worked as a party worker, doing whatever responsibilities the party assigns to me, including handling election duties. I do not consider day or night, nor do I look at the weather; I keep moving. Since I left my home, I have found comfort and peace among all of you, and you are my family," he added.
Modi added that under a BJP government, no citizen would face discrimination based on caste or community, while promising strict action against illegal infiltrators and reaffirming that people from the Matua community would be granted citizenship benefits.
"In a BJP government, no one will be disturbed. It does not matter from which caste/community the person belongs. However, strict action will be taken against Bangladeshi infiltrators. People from the Matua community will be granted citizenship. TMC did not respect your vote (TMC ne apka vote ka maan nahi rakha)," he further said.
"When you go to cast your vote, remember the atrocities committed under the TMC government. Make the BJP's Chief Minister in Bengal and get the benefits of double engines government," PM Modi said.
The PM was campaigning in support of the BJP candidate Kaustav Bagchi, against the current MLA and Trinamool Congress candidate, film director Raj (Raju) Chakraborty, who is seeking a second term as the legislator.
The CPI(M) candidate, Suman Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, has, however, been attacking both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP candidate
Barrackpore constituency is located in North 24 Parganas district. It is an urban seat with General reservation and falls under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.
On Sunday, PM Modi took the blessings of Goddess Kali at the historic over 300-year-old Thanthania Kalibari temple before embarking on his roadshow in North Kolkata.
Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, with a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.
The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.