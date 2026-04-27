Will return for BJP’s oath-taking after May 4: Modi exudes confidence at Bengal rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Barrackpore ahead of the second phase of polling in West Bengal, highlighting his long association with the state and expressing confidence in a BJP victory after the results on May 4.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said Bengal has played a deeply personal role in his life and spiritual journey.

"The attachment I have had towards Bengal has been a devotion to Shakti. This has been the energy center of my personal spiritual journey. It has been inspired by Bengal's great personalities and the immense love of the people, the Janata Janardan. The experiences I have had on this land of Bengal, I consider a great blessing upon myself," PM Modi said.

Calling the Barrackpore rally his final public meeting in the ongoing election campaign in the state, he expressed confidence in the electoral outcome.

"This is my last rally in this election, and wherever I have gone in West Bengal, I have seen the mood of the people. I am returning with the confidence that after the results on May 4, I will have to come back to attend the BJP's oath-taking ceremony," he added.