700 companies of central forces to remain in West Bengal after polls, says EC

Amid widespread allegations against central forces by the TMC, the Election Commission (ECI) on Wednesday said around 700 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will continue to remain deployed across West Bengal after the completion of the final phase polling.

According to an EC official cited by the PTI, the forces will stationed in sensitive areas and will assist the state administration in maintaining normalcy.

"As per the EC's deployment plan issued on March 19, after completion of poll today, 700 companies of CAPF shall continue to remain deployed in the state for security arrangements and law and order duties, till further orders," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Monday said that central forces would stay in Bengal for 60 days after the polls.

Officials said further decisions on the duration and scale of deployment would be taken based on ground assessments and inputs from security agencies.

West Bengal voted for 142 seats in the second phase on Wednesday, while polling for 152 seats in the first phase was held on April 23.

The votes in all 294 assembly seats will be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)