Central forces 'torturing common people, brutalising democracy': Mamata after casting vote in Bengal polls

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from the Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, alleged that the central forces, deployed on election duty, were working in favour of BJP and committing widespread atrocities.

She also stated that the ongoing second phase of the Assembly elections in the state was not being conducted in a free and fair manner.

After casting her vote at Mitra Institution school in her Bhabanipur constituency, Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the central forces, alleging that her party workers and polling agents were being intimidated and driven out of booths.

"The atrocities by the central forces are unprecedented. What is happening is not at all free and fair polls," she said.

The TMC supremo alleged that central forces, instead of performing their constitutional duty, were being used for partisan political purposes.