'Got the guts?' Derek O’Brien dares PM Modi to resign if TMC wins Bengal

Amid the second and final phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, challenging him to resign if the ruling party retains power in the state.

In a post on X, O’Brien said Modi should “accept the challenge” and step down as Prime Minister if the TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wins the election. “Narendra, you had announced that you are the candidate for all 294 seats in Bengal. Drop the big talk. Accept this challenge,” he wrote.

Escalating his remarks, he added, “On 4 May, when Mamata Banerjee and TMC win Bengal, resign from the Prime Minister’s post. Got the guts?”

The comments come as polling continues in the high-stakes contest, with results scheduled for May 4. The TMC is eyeing a fourth consecutive term in West Bengal, while the BJP is seeking to unseat the ruling party after a high-voltage campaign.