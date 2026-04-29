'Got the guts?' Derek O’Brien dares PM Modi to resign if TMC wins Bengal

Amid the second and final phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, challenging him to resign if the ruling party retains power in the state.
In a post on X, O’Brien said Modi should “accept the challenge” and step down as Prime Minister if the TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wins the election. “Narendra, you had announced that you are the candidate for all 294 seats in Bengal. Drop the big talk. Accept this challenge,” he wrote.
Escalating his remarks, he added, “On 4 May, when Mamata Banerjee and TMC win Bengal, resign from the Prime Minister’s post. Got the guts?”
The comments come as polling continues in the high-stakes contest, with results scheduled for May 4. The TMC is eyeing a fourth consecutive term in West Bengal, while the BJP is seeking to unseat the ruling party after a high-voltage campaign.
The first phase of voting on April 23 saw a record turnout of 91.78%. In the second phase, voters are deciding the fate of 1,448 candidates, including 1,228 men and 220 women.
According to the Election Commission, over 3.22 crore voters are eligible in this phase, including 3.21 crore general electors and nearly 40,000 service voters. The electorate comprises 1.64 crore men, 1.57 crore women, and 792 third-gender voters.
More than 4.12 lakh young voters aged 18–19 are participating, along with over 3,200 centenarian voters and more than 57,000 persons with disabilities.
To ensure smooth polling, the Election Commission has set up 41,001 polling stations, including 39,301 main booths and 1,700 auxiliary ones. The arrangements also include 8,845 women-managed booths, 13 PWD-managed stations, and 258 model polling stations, with webcasting enabled at all locations.