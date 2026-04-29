Bengal polls: TMC alleges central forces baton-charged civilians including women, child outside polling booth

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that central forces baton-charged women and a child, near a polling booth in South 24 Parganas district during the final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

She also criticised the role of the Centre, taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that such incidents were being carried out under their watch.

"Unbelievable violence wreaked by @narendramodi and @AmitShah on Bengal’s citizens . After lathi charging women, central forces have now hit and injured A CHILD. UNACCEPTABLE. “Singham” thokshahi cops must be hauled before the law," Ghosh said in a post on X.