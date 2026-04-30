Calcutta HC dismisses petition challenging shifting of vote counting centre for Kasba constituency by EC

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Trinamool Congress candidate Javed Ahmed Khan challenging the Election Commission’s decision to shift the vote-counting centre for the Kasba Assembly constituency.

Justice Krishna Rao held that there was no illegality in the move, noting that authorities have decided counting centres should ordinarily be located at district headquarters. Exceptions, the court said, can be made for sub-divisional headquarters with proper justification.

The court also observed that preference is given to secure government buildings for counting centres, “thus ensuring administrative control and security feasibility”.

The counting venue was shifted from Gitanjali Stadium to Viharilal College in Alipore, where the South 24 Parganas district headquarters are located. According to the Election Commission of India, the change was made to enable centralised counting arrangements and streamline operations.

Khan, who is contesting for a fourth consecutive term, had argued that due procedure was not followed in making the last-minute change. However, the EC’s counsel maintained that the decision was within the rules, which allow a returning officer to alter the counting venue if deemed necessary.

(With inputs from PTI)