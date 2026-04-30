EC can use central staff for counting, rules Calcutta HC, dismisses TMC plea

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected a plea challenging the Election Commission of India (EC) directive to deploy central government and PSU staff for vote counting in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Polling for the 294 seats took place on April 23 and 29, with counting set for May 4.

Justice Krishna Rao ruled that the EC has the authority to appoint counting supervisors and assistants from either state or central government personnel, finding no illegality in the decision.

The petition, filed by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), challenged an April 30 communication requiring at least one official at each counting table to be from central government or PSU services.

TMC counsel argued the directive lacked jurisdiction and was based on unfounded concerns. However, EC counsel countered that the move was legally valid under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and noted the petition was filed just days before counting, suggesting an attempt to delay the process.

The court also dismissed claims that central staff could be influenced by the Union government or BJP. It pointed out that multiple stakeholders, including micro observers and counting agents, would be present, making such concerns implausible.

Calling the allegations unconvincing, the court upheld the EC’s directive.

(With inputs from PTI)