The TMC–BJP face-off: West Bengal’s electoral math explained
West Bengal has emerged as one of the most politically polarised states in India, where electoral contests are often marked by intense ideological battles, deeply entrenched party loyalties and high-stakes campaigns. Over the past decade, the state’s political landscape has increasingly crystallised into a direct confrontation between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, replacing the earlier era when the Left Front and the Congress dominated the discourse.
This sharp bipolarity has heightened political mobilisation across districts, villages and urban centres alike, with elections turning into emotionally charged contests over identity, governance and regional pride. The result is a political climate where voter participation remains among the highest in the country, but where competition between rival camps is equally fierce, making West Bengal one of India’s most closely watched and politically dynamic battlegrounds.
As the state moves toward the 2026 Assembly elections, several political and governance issues are likely to shape the electoral narrative and influence voter behaviour. One of the central themes is expected to be the contest between welfare delivery and governance concerns. The ruling Trinamool Congress government has built its political strategy around an expansive welfare architecture, including schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree Prakalpa, Swasthya Sathi and Duare Sarkar, which have helped strengthen its support among women, rural households and economically weaker sections.
The opposition, led primarily by the Bharatiya Janata Party, has sought to counter this narrative by raising concerns over corruption allegations, administrative accountability and the effectiveness of public service delivery. Controversies surrounding recruitment irregularities in school and government jobs, along with allegations linked to welfare programme implementation, could therefore remain a significant campaign issue.
Another key political factor is the growing polarisation of the state’s electoral landscape, which has increasingly turned elections into a direct contest between the All India Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, while the traditional Left-Congress space continues to struggle for relevance.
Questions related to identity politics, border security, migration and the implementation of central policies such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens could again feature prominently in campaign rhetoric. At the same time, issues such as employment generation, industrial investment, rural distress and political violence remain recurring concerns that shape voter perceptions. How effectively the competing parties frame these issues — and whether the opposition can consolidate anti-incumbency sentiment against the strong organisational network of the ruling party — will play a decisive role in determining the contours of the 2026 electoral battle in West Bengal.
Key political faces
The 2026 election is expected to revolve around a handful of influential political figures who dominate the state’s contemporary political landscape. At the centre of the contest is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the All India Trinamool Congress, who continues to be the most prominent political personality in the state. Having led the party to sweeping victories in successive elections, she is expected to anchor the TMC’s campaign once again as it seeks to retain power for a fourth consecutive term. Her leadership remains central to the party’s political messaging, particularly around welfare schemes, regional pride and resistance to what the party portrays as aggressive political expansion by national parties.
On the opposition side, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to project Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari as one of its key faces in the state. Adhikari emerged as a major challenger after defeating Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile Nandigram contest during the 2021 Assembly election and has since played a central role in mobilising the party’s organisational and political strategy across the state. Other prominent BJP leaders, including Dilip Ghosh and several Members of Parliament who have strong regional influence, are also expected to play important roles in the party’s campaign and candidate lineup.
The electorate
The state, which has a total electorate of 7.04 crore voters as per the latest electoral roll of 2026, witnessed a net reduction of over 61 lakh names after this year’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR). This includes the removal of nearly 8% of the electorate due to deaths, relocation, non-traceability and duplicate entries. The state had 7.66 crore voters in the 2025 electoral roll.
Voter turnout in the 2024 general election in West Bengal, which has one of the largest electorates among Indian states—comparable to the population of several medium-sized countries—was around 79.6%.
The party-wise performance in the last Assembly election (2021) saw the Trinamool Congress (TMC) win 213 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 77 seats. A few seats (4) were won by independents and smaller parties, while the once-dominant CPI(M) and the Indian National Congress failed to win a single seat.
In terms of vote share, the TMC secured 48.02% of the votes, while the BJP received 38.13%. The Congress and CPI(M) recorded vote shares of 2.94% and 4.73% respectively.
The 2021 election marked the collapse of the Left-Congress alliance and transformed the contest into a direct battle between the TMC and the BJP. The ruling TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, currently enjoys a comfortable majority in the 294-member Assembly, well above the 148-seat majority mark.
The last Assembly election in West Bengal saw the total number of candidates cross 1,000, with an average of three to five major contenders per constituency, alongside several candidates from smaller parties. Reserved seats account for around 29% of the total constituencies, including 68 seats for Scheduled Castes and 16 for Scheduled Tribes, while 223 seats are in the general category.
With more than 80,000 polling stations currently in place, authorities are planning to expand the number further to improve the voter-to-booth ratio ahead of the next election. Polling is conducted across 23 districts of West Bengal. However, districts such as North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Murshidabad and Hooghly often play a decisive role in shaping the electoral outcome due to their high seat concentration and large electorates.
While the electoral contest has increasingly become a direct battle between the TMC and the BJP, the Left Front and the Congress are attempting to regain political space after their marginalisation in the previous Assembly election. Leaders from these parties are expected to focus on rebuilding grassroots networks and projecting alternative leadership, particularly among younger voters and urban constituencies. At the same time, several regional leaders and influential candidates in districts such as North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and the tribal belts of north Bengal could emerge as decisive factors in closely fought constituencies. As a result, the 2026 election is likely to feature a mix of established state leaders and locally influential candidates whose individual political bases could shape outcomes across different parts of West Bengal.