Abhishek Banerjee alleges BJP plot to remove genuine voters from rolls

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government of conspiring against bona fide citizens by deleting their names from electoral rolls under the pretext of the SIR exercise.

Campaigning for Nirmal Chandra Roy at a rally in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, the All India Trinamool Congress leader also alleged that the saffron party was engaging in religion-based politics while diverting attention from key issues such as livelihood and housing.

"The BJP government at the Centre is conspiring against the bona fide citizens of the country.

In the name of SIR, those living here for a hundred years are being forced to give proof of their citizenship.

"Even elderly people are being asked to stand in queues for hours, just to see their names either deleted (from the electoral rolls) or under adjudication," the TMC national general secretary alleged.

Banerjee, considered number 2 in the TMC hierarchy, claimed that people belonging to indigenous communities are being asked to furnish proof of their citizenship in BJP-ruled Assam.

"The BJP is doing whatever they want.

But we won't allow them to commit such atrocities on the public.

This country belongs to everyone.

This battle is to protect the soil of Bengal," he said.

At another meeting in Kalchini, Banerjee held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for "failing to protect the lives of 26 tourists last year (at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir).

" He asked why Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not resign over the tragedy, as terrorists from across the border came and sprayed bullets on civilians without being detected by the security forces.

At the earlier meeting in Dhupguri, the Diamond Harbour MP accused the BJP of dictating people's dietary habits.

"Who are they to decide what we will eat? Who are they to decide what we will wear?" Banerjee said, adding that instead of talking about core issues like livelihood and housing, the BJP was "pitting one community against another".

Claiming the TMC always keeps its promises, he said, "From women's empowerment initiative 'Lakshmir Bhandar' to 'Yuva Sathi' scheme and 'Students Credit Card' for the youths, we have ensured that every intended beneficiary got their dues.

" "We work for those who support and vote for us and those who don't.

Let me ask the BJP functionaries what the BJP governments in 15 states did for the masses.

What did they do for the women and youths?" he posed.

Referring to the 10 pledges made by the TMC in its manifesto, Banerjee said these include continuing the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, providing financial assistance to women, ensuring pucca houses for all under housing schemes, doorstep delivery of healthcare services, piped drinking water to every household even if the Centre withholds funds, and old-age pension for all senior citizens.

(With inputs from PTI)