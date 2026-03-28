HM Shah backs EC’s transfer of IAS, IPS officers in Bengal, alleges many acted like TMC cadres

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday defended the Election Commission’s large-scale transfer of IAS and IPS officers in West Bengal, alleging that many had operated as “cadres” of the ruling Trinamool Congress and lacked independence.

Speaking at a press conference after releasing the BJP’s ‘charge sheet’ against the state government, he said the reshuffle had resulted in fewer incidents of violence during Ram Navami celebrations this year.

"Across the country, the Election Commission (EC) transfers officers ahead of polls. This is nothing new. But in West Bengal, most officers work for the government. That is why there have been more changes here," Shah said.

Shah's remarks came amid a political slugfest between the BJP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the transfer of officers by the poll panel ahead of the Assembly polls.

"Because officers were changed, there was less violence during Ram Navami in the state this year. We do not support any form of violence," he added.

His remarks come in the backdrop of violence in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district during Ram Navami celebrations on Friday.

Banerjee, addressing a rally in Raniganj earlier in the day, had accused the BJP of influencing the poll panel and alleged that the transfer of IAS and IPS officers was aimed at helping the saffron party in the elections.