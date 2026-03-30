BJP delegation meets EC, claims TMC intimidating voters in Bengal

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday approached the Election Commission, alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling TMC are "intimidating" electors to dissuade them from voting for the saffron party in the upcoming assembly polls.

Submitting a petition in this regard, the BJP delegation urged the Election Commission (EC) to take necessary action to ensure that a free and fair election is conducted in the state.

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal and Sukanta Majumdar, and BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni were part of the delegation.

"While the assembly polls are scheduled to be held in four states and one Union territory, Mamata Banerjee has wreaked havoc to deprive electors of their right to vote in West Bengal and hijack the election," Rijiju told reporters after the meeting.

Banerjee, her ministers and TMC workers are threatening and intimidating people to dissuade them from voting in favour of the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, he said.

"The chief minister is herself threatening voters there. We had a detailed discussion in this regard with the Election Commission officials," the minister added.

Rijiju said that the EC gave a "positive response" to the delegation and asserted that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure a free and fair election in West Bengal.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.