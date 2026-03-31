Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of West Bengal polls, eyes youth empowerment agenda

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joined the BJP on Tuesday, expressing confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The announcement was made in the presence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other party leaders.
Rijiju praised Paes’s distinguished tennis career, noting his Olympic achievements and contributions to the nation. Paes had recently met BJP leader Nitin Nabin in Kolkata on March 24, after which he decided to join the party.
His entry comes at a time when the BJP is intensifying its campaign efforts to secure power in West Bengal. The state is scheduled to go to the polls in two phases, on April 23 and April 29.
Previously, Paes had joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and campaigned for the party during the 2022 Goa elections. However, he has not contested any election so far.
Sources within the BJP suggest that he may be considered for a Rajya Sabha seat following the West Bengal elections, should a vacancy arise. For now, he is expected to campaign for the party in the ongoing 2026 Assembly elections.
Speaking about Paes’s transition into politics, Rijiju remarked that after an illustrious innings in tennis, he is now set to begin a new chapter in public life.
Paes, in his statement, described joining the BJP as a significant moment and said he aims to work towards empowering children and young people across the country.
He emphasised that India, with its large youth population, must focus on empowering the next generation over the next two to three decades to emerge as a global superpower.
Praising the Prime Minister’s leadership, Paes said it has been encouraging and credited the government with substantial progress across sectors, including infrastructure in sports.
He added that in the current geopolitical climate, India has a strong opportunity to rise as a global power under such leadership.