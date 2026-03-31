Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of West Bengal polls, eyes youth empowerment agenda

Previously, Paes had joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and campaigned for the party during the 2022 Goa elections. However, he has not contested any election so far.

Sources within the BJP suggest that he may be considered for a Rajya Sabha seat following the West Bengal elections, should a vacancy arise. For now, he is expected to campaign for the party in the ongoing 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking about Paes’s transition into politics, Rijiju remarked that after an illustrious innings in tennis, he is now set to begin a new chapter in public life.

Paes, in his statement, described joining the BJP as a significant moment and said he aims to work towards empowering children and young people across the country.

He emphasised that India, with its large youth population, must focus on empowering the next generation over the next two to three decades to emerge as a global superpower.

Praising the Prime Minister’s leadership, Paes said it has been encouraging and credited the government with substantial progress across sectors, including infrastructure in sports.

He added that in the current geopolitical climate, India has a strong opportunity to rise as a global power under such leadership.