'Contractualisation of democracy': Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC over counting staff deployment in Bengal

The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday raised concerns over the deployment of contractual employees for vote counting in Pingla and Daspur constituencies, alleging it could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

The BJP leader accused the ruling All India Trinamool Congress of attempting to manipulate the mandate and urged the Election Commission of India to intervene.

In a post on X, Adhikari questioned whether “the fate of democracy” was being handed over to contractual workers, calling it a “grave concern” and a direct assault on the sanctity of the democratic process. He said he was “appalled” by the counting orders issued for 227-Pingla and 230-Daspur Assembly constituencies, where a significant number of contractual and casual employees were assigned key counting duties.

He questioned the deployment of 'Jibika Sebaks,' 'Sahayaks,' and 'Contractual DEOs' for the counting of votes, alleging that they are vulnerable to political pressure.

"How can 'Jibika Sebaks,' 'Sahayaks,' and 'Contractual DEOs' be entrusted with the sensitive task of handling EVMs, VVPATs, and Postal Ballots? These positions are inherently vulnerable to political pressure and lack the institutional accountability required for a process as sacred as the counting of votes. The orders reveal a shocking reliance on non-permanent staff for high-stakes roles: Pingla AC (227): Contractual staff like Bipalendu Bera (JS), Sankar Pahari (JS), and Naba Kumar Apik (BLS) are embedded in the Counting and Compilation teams. Even the "Reserve Tagging" involves staff like Swapan Middya (BLAAA). Daspur AC (230): The order is littered with Sahayaks, VLEs, and Contractual DEOs across the Compilation Team, EVM Movement, and even the Sealing of EVMs/VVPATs," the BJP leader said.