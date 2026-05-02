EC orders repoll in all 285 booths of Falta constituency on May 21

The Election Commission on Saturday ordered a repoll in all 285 polling booths of the Falta Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, citing “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during voting held on April 29.

The EC said that the fresh polling will take place on May 21 from 7 am to 6 pm across all booths, including auxiliary polling stations.

The counting of votes for the constituency has been scheduled for May 24.

Polling for the State Assembly elections was conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the overall counting of votes slated for May 4.

Meanwhile, in a similar instance, repolling was conducted on Saturday in 15 booths across the Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour Assembly constituencies in the same district, following complaints of electoral malpractices during the second phase of polling on April 29.

Voting, which began at 7 am, concluded at 6 pm, with a voter turnout of 86.9% recorded till 5 pm, according to an Election Commission official.

Polling was largely peaceful across the 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour.

The Commission said the repoll was ordered based on reports from returning officers, observers, and other “material circumstances”.

(With inputs from PTI)