West Bengal: Repoll begins at 15 booths in two South 24 Parganas seats after EC flags irregularities

Voting began on Saturday at 15 booths across two assembly constituencies in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, a day after the Election Commission ordered a repoll following reports of electoral malpractices.

The repolls are being held in 11 polling stations in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, an EC official said.

"Polling was peaceful in the first hour. There has been no incident of violence or unrest. We have an adequate number of central forces in the two constituencies. Webcasting is also underway, and we are monitoring the proceedings," the official said.