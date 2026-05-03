Bengal polls: TMC challenges BJP to use its 'full machinery' in Falta for repolling on May 21

Ahead of the counting day for the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal, the TMC on Sunday exuded confidence and challenged the BJP over the repolling in the Falta constituency.

Targeting the BJP and the Election Commission, the Mamata Banerjee-led party asked them to "bring everything you've got" to win the elections in Falta, where repolling will be held on May 21.

In a rare incident, the ECI had on Saturday ordered repolling in all 285 polling stations of the Falta assembly seat in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

The ECI cited "severe electoral offences" during the polling on April 29, calling it a "subversion of democratic process" as the reason for its rare decision. The counting of votes in the constituency has been scheduled for May 24.

Reacting to the development, The TMC in a post on X said, "Falta. Diamond Harbour. May 21. Spare no expense. Bring everything you've got. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, if you have the spine for it, come yourselves. Deploy 50,000 Central Force personnel."