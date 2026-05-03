Mobile phone found with election documents near Asansol strong room sparks TMC-BJP war of words

Tensions flared at Asansol Engineering College in West Bengal after a switched-off mobile phone was reportedly found inside an envelope along with documents related to the Raniganj Assembly constituency, news agency ANI reported.

The incident triggered allegations of foul play and security lapses, with both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing each other of involvement.

TMC leader Abhinav Mukherjee confirmed that a police complaint has been filed and alleged political conspiracy ahead of the counting of votes.

Speaking to ANI, Mukherjee said, “A phone was found inside the envelope. We have complained to the police. We have faith in the police. The BJP, the Election Commission, all of them are trying to defeat the TMC...The entire public of Asansol is alert. All this will not be allowed to happen.”

The BJP, however, claimed that its workers intercepted the device, alleging an attempt to smuggle a prohibited mobile phone into a high-security area. A BJP leader told ANI, “Someone was trying to enter here with a mobile phone. Our men caught him. Mobile phones are forbidden. I don't know what the police are doing. A mobile phone was being taken inside, so we stopped it, and that's why we're standing here. We won't allow any unethical act here. All the officers are of TMC.”