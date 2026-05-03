LIVE | West Bengal Election Results 2026: TMC eyes retention, BJP targets historic breakthrough

Exit polls in West Bengal have thrown up sharply divergent projections, reflecting an intensely contested election. Some surveys, including Matrize, indicate an edge for the Bharatiya Janata Party, projecting 146–161 seats — around or above the majority mark of 148 in the 294-member Assembly — while placing the ruling All India Trinamool Congress at 125–140 seats. However, other pollsters suggest a contrasting outcome.

People’s Pulse projected 177–187 seats for the TMC and 95–110 for the BJP, with 0–1 for the Left Front and 1–3 for the Congress. Janmat forecast 195–205 seats for the TMC, 80–90 for the BJP alliance and 1–3 for the Congress.

Most other pollsters, however, gave the BJP an edge. Matrize estimated 146–161 for the BJP and 125–140 for the TMC, P-Marq projected 150–175 for the BJP and 118–138 for the TMC, while Poll Diary forecast 142–171 for the BJP, 99–127 for the TMC and 3–5 for the Congress. Praja Poll projected 178–208 seats for the BJP and 85–110 for the TMC.

News18 estimated 143–163 for the BJP and 127–147 for the TMC, while Today’s Chanakya projected 192 for the BJP and 100 for the TMC, with a margin of error of 11 seats. The wide variation underscores a polarised electorate and a bipolar contest, leaving the outcome finely balanced ahead of counting.