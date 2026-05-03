West Bengal Elections

LIVE | West Bengal Election Results 2026: TMC eyes retention, BJP targets historic breakthrough

Counting begins today across 293 seats as exit polls remain sharply divided over whether Mamata Banerjee will retain power or the BJP will secure its first-ever victory in the state.
Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari Mohammed Salim
From Left | Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari and Mohammed SalimPhotos | File | PTI
TNIE online desk
Summary

West Bengal awaits a high-stakes verdict on Monday, with counting set to decide whether the All India Trinamool Congress retains power or the Bharatiya Janata Party scripts a historic first victory in the state. Exit polls present a sharply divided picture, with some projecting a BJP edge while others forecast a comfortable return for the All India Trinamool Congress, underlining an uncertain and closely fought contest.

The counting of votes will begin at 8am as votes from 293 constituencies will be counted across 77 centres under a tight security grid, following record turnout of over 92% — the highest since Independence and comes after a contentious SIR exercise where over 90 lakh voters were removed. The fiercely fought campaign, marked by sharp exchanges over identity, governance and alleged electoral irregularities, has kept the political climate charged even after polling ended.

Conflicting exit polls keep Bengal verdict on a knife edge

Exit polls in West Bengal have thrown up sharply divergent projections, reflecting an intensely contested election. Some surveys, including Matrize, indicate an edge for the Bharatiya Janata Party, projecting 146–161 seats — around or above the majority mark of 148 in the 294-member Assembly — while placing the ruling All India Trinamool Congress at 125–140 seats. However, other pollsters suggest a contrasting outcome.

People’s Pulse projected 177–187 seats for the TMC and 95–110 for the BJP, with 0–1 for the Left Front and 1–3 for the Congress. Janmat forecast 195–205 seats for the TMC, 80–90 for the BJP alliance and 1–3 for the Congress.

Most other pollsters, however, gave the BJP an edge. Matrize estimated 146–161 for the BJP and 125–140 for the TMC, P-Marq projected 150–175 for the BJP and 118–138 for the TMC, while Poll Diary forecast 142–171 for the BJP, 99–127 for the TMC and 3–5 for the Congress. Praja Poll projected 178–208 seats for the BJP and 85–110 for the TMC.

News18 estimated 143–163 for the BJP and 127–147 for the TMC, while Today’s Chanakya projected 192 for the BJP and 100 for the TMC, with a margin of error of 11 seats. The wide variation underscores a polarised electorate and a bipolar contest, leaving the outcome finely balanced ahead of counting.

Bengal at crossroads as TMC-BJP clash nears verdict

West Bengal heads into a decisive verdict day on Monday with the outcome set to determine whether the ruling All India Trinamool Congress retains power or if the Bharatiya Janata Party secures a historic breakthrough in the state.

Counting of votes will take place across 77 centres under stringent security arrangements, covering 293 of the 294 assembly seats. Polls in the Falta constituency were countermanded due to reported electoral irregularities, with fresh voting and counting scheduled later in May. The elections, held in two phases on April 23 and 29, recorded a voter turnout of over 92 per cent — the highest in the state since Independence — reflecting heightened political engagement in a fiercely contested battle. Repolling in select booths also saw strong participation.

The campaign saw the BJP deploy top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, targeting the TMC on issues such as corruption, law and order and infiltration. In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, focused on allegations of electoral roll manipulation and projected the party’s governance record.

The run-up to counting has been marked by political tension, with the TMC alleging possible tampering of EVMs — claims rejected by the Election Commission, which has assured robust safeguards, including multi-layered security and round-the-clock surveillance of strongrooms. With high-profile contests, including the Bhabanipur seat, and multiple parties in the fray, the results are expected to reshape the state’s political landscape and carry wider national significance.

Mamata Banerjee
CPIM
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026
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Mamata Banerjee election 2026
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