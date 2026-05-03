LIVE | West Bengal Election Results 2026: TMC eyes retention, BJP targets historic breakthrough

West Bengal heads into a decisive verdict day on Monday with the outcome set to determine whether the ruling All India Trinamool Congress retains power or if the Bharatiya Janata Party secures a historic breakthrough in the state.
Counting of votes will take place across 77 centres under stringent security arrangements, covering 293 of the 294 assembly seats. Polls in the Falta constituency were countermanded due to reported electoral irregularities, with fresh voting and counting scheduled later in May. The elections, held in two phases on April 23 and 29, recorded a voter turnout of over 92 per cent — the highest in the state since Independence — reflecting heightened political engagement in a fiercely contested battle. Repolling in select booths also saw strong participation.
The campaign saw the BJP deploy top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, targeting the TMC on issues such as corruption, law and order and infiltration. In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, focused on allegations of electoral roll manipulation and projected the party’s governance record.
The run-up to counting has been marked by political tension, with the TMC alleging possible tampering of EVMs — claims rejected by the Election Commission, which has assured robust safeguards, including multi-layered security and round-the-clock surveillance of strongrooms. With high-profile contests, including the Bhabanipur seat, and multiple parties in the fray, the results are expected to reshape the state’s political landscape and carry wider national significance.