BJP’s Bengal tsunami: 206 seats, Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur defeat, and the fall of a 15-year TMC fortress

In a landmark political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday stormed to power in West Bengal with 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, crossing a two-thirds majority and ending the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) 15-year rule in the state. The result marks the BJP’s first-ever formation of government in West Bengal and signals a decisive realignment of the state’s political and ideological centre.

The mandate acquired added political symbolism with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee losing the Bhabanipur seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari by 15,105 votes after 20 rounds of counting. The defeat came despite Banerjee initially leading by a wide margin, before Adhikari staged a late surge that mirrored his 2021 Nandigram victory over her. Adhikari, once a close aide of Banerjee, has now defeated her twice in high-profile contests and emerges as a central face of the BJP’s leadership in Bengal, with other names such as Samik Bhattacharya, Sukanta Majumdar and Swapan Dasgupta also in circulation for the top post.

According to Election Commission data, the BJP crossed the halfway mark of 148 seats well before mid-counting and steadily expanded its lead to 206 seats, while the TMC finished with 80 seats and led in one. The scale of the victory reflected a statewide sweep, cutting across north Bengal, Junglemahal, border districts, industrial belts and urban centres, including gains in constituencies such as Dinhata, Gosaba, Baghmundi, Bankura, Binpur, Nayagram, Asansol Dakshin, Durgapur Purba, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Monteswar, Bhatar and Medinipur.