How Amit Shah masterminded strategies to win West Bengal elections

KOLKATA: As West Bengal witnessed a landslide victory by the BJP against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Monday, senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emerged as the master strategist of the historic win.

The BJP is set to win over 200 seats while the TMC has been reduced to just 83 seats as counting of votes progressed for the Assembly elections.

Shah's highly methodical booth-level organisation network, series of night-long meetings with state leaders of the BJP and election campaigning beginning as early as January, have made him the central figure who spearheaded the crucial victory for the party.

Apart from the party's expected electoral performance in northern Bengal, Shah is believed to be the leadership force behind the BJP's electrifying rise in the south Bengal districts, from Purulia to Kolkata, which were traditional strongholds of the Trinamool Congress.

Targeting Bengal much before the election dates were declared on March 15, Shah had started organisational overhauling in the state's BJP unit.

On December 31 last year, Shah set an ambitious target for the Bengal BJP unit, asking it to win a minimum of 20 assembly seats under four Lok Sabha constituencies: Dum Dum, Kolkata North, Kolkata South and Jadavpur.

The BJP has not won a single assembly seat in these four parliamentary constituencies in the Assembly elections since 2016.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party had marginal leads in only two seats --Jorashanko and Shyampukur-- out of the total 28 Assembly segments coming under the four parliamentary constituencies.