Lotus blooms in West Bengal as BJP set for historic win

The BJP is set to deliver a historic win in West Bengal, maintaining a strong lead in 198 seats and crossing the two-thirds majority mark of 148 in the state legislative assembly.

Reacting to the historic verdict, BJP's state president Samik Bhattacharya said the people of Bengal has rejected the Trinamool Congress government.

Bhattacharya also urged his party supporters to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

Mamata, in a video message earlier in the day, instructed polling agents of her party not to leave the counting centres.

"Please wait till the 14th round of the counting process. Don’t get tensed and panicked. We will fight like cub," she said at a time when the BJP was leading in more than 190 seats in the state.

Landslide victory

BJP's phenomenal leads in north and south Bengal districts showed that an anti-incumbency wave have swept across the region with the saffron party pushing ahead in border, tribal and industrial belts while the TMC holding ground in parts of Kolkata and some rural strongholds.