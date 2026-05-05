Minority vote split cracks TMC bastions, fuels BJP surge in Muslim-majority districts in West Bengal

KOLKATA: In an election that has upended West Bengal's entrenched political arithmetic, the BJP's sweeping victory has drawn its decisive momentum not merely from traditional strongholds but from unexpected gains in Muslim-dominated districts, where a fractured minority vote quietly rewrote the script that had long favoured the TMC.

For over a decade, the TMC's dominance in districts such as Murshidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur rested on a near-complete consolidation of Muslim votes, a bloc that accounts for 50 per cent or more of the population in large parts of this belt.

That group, forged in the aftermath of the Left Front's decline in 2011 and reinforced during the polarised 2021 election, appears to have splintered this time with far-reaching consequences.

The numbers tell a stark story.

Of the 43 assembly seats spread across these three districts, the BJP has surged from just eight seats in 2021 to 19 now.

The TMC, which had dominated with 35 seats, has been reduced to 22.

The remaining seats have gone to a mix of Congress, CPI(M) and smaller players, including Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), signalling a diffusion of minority votes that proved costly for the ruling party.

Contrary to widespread pre-poll assessments that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls-marked by large-scale deletions-would trigger consolidation of Muslim voters behind the TMC, the outcome suggests the opposite.