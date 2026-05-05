Will of people supreme, TMC accepts verdict: Mahua Moitra after BJP's landslide victory in Bengal

A day after the BJP routed the Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly polls, TMC MP Mohua Moitra on Tuesday said the party accepts the verdict, stressing that the people’s will is paramount.

She also said that the party will continue the fight for a "secular country".

In a post on X, Moitra said, "The will of the people is supreme. If Bengal wanted BJP, then Bengal has got BJP. We respect that."

The BJP on Monday scripted history by winning 206 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the TMC's 15-year rule.

"We fought the good fight against unimaginable odds on an uneven pitch and for that I am proud of my leader & my party," Moitra said.