Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan booked for 'hurting' religious sentiments on YouTube show

They allegedly said something questionable during the YouTube comedy show 'Backbenchers' which did not go down well with some members of the Christian community in Punjab.

Published: 26th December 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Raveena Tandon (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, producer-director Farah Khan, comedian Bharti Singh and three others have been booked by the Punjab Police for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

Police sources said the three actors allegedly said something questionable during Farah Khan's YouTube comedy show 'Backbenchers' which did not go down well with some members of the Christian community in the state. The community protested yesterday on Christmas in Anjala near Amritsar after which a case was registered by the police.

It is learnt that general secretary of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) and president of the Christian Samaj Front Sona Masih, commonly known as Sonu Jafar, has given a complaint to the police along with a video in which he alleged that when the entire world was celebrating Christmas, these three Bollywood celebrities made a mockery of the pious word 'Hallelujah' (word of praise to God) in the YouTube show 'Backbenchers'.

Sonu had received the video from Dhariwal Sonu Stephan, in which they were allegedly seen “making fun” of the word from the Bible. "This has hurt the sentiments of the Christian community and we sought stringent action against them," he stated.

Confirming that a case has been registered against these Bollywood celebrities and a total of six people have been named in the FIR, a senior police official said that a case under Section 295-A of IPC has been registered at Ajnala police station on Wednesday.

