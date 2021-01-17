STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Mumbai-born Aryaana G releases first single in collaboration with US rapper OT Genesis

Aryaana recently released her debut single ‘Stockholm syndrome’.

Published: 17th January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Aryaana G

Aryaana G

By Neha Kirpal
Express News Service

Before shifting base to Los Angeles from Mumbai in 2019, Aryaana G was your regular Gen Z—opting out of college to pursue a career in digital content creation. In fact, her urban lifestyle-inspired digital content has garnered consistent followers on social media. But for the 21-year-old, music has always been an obsession. “It’s the thing that drives me the most… I don’t think I could do anything else,” admits Aryaana, who recently released her debut single ‘Stockholm syndrome’. For the same, she collaborated with 32-year-old multi-platinum American rapper and songwriter OT Genesis.

OT Genesis; (below) Aryaana G

Raised appreciating the likes of the Beatles and Eagles, Aryaana took to the piano at the age of eight. Fluently shuffling between various genres including classic rock, dubstep and country, she finally zeroed in on her favourite—R&B. Talking about her collaboration, she says that she has always admired OT’s work and was thrilled when he agreed to collaborate with her on her first single. It all happened during the quarantine period, and was set up by Enable, the artist management firm that signed her on. Aryaana sent OT her song—she has been nurturing the idea for the song since she was 16—who came back with his rap addition. She also met the duo Almost Famous during the lockdown, who helped breathe life into the project. “With Almost Famous’ music production, OT’s rap and my vocals, I was blown by how well everything came together,” she smiles.

The track, which was shot in Los Angeles, was inspired by Aryaana trying to make a decision about a problem in her personal life. It made her realise the complexity of human nature and the whirlwind of emotions surrounding it. ‘Stockholm syndrome’ is defined as feelings of trust or affection felt in many cases of kidnapping or hostage-taking by a victim toward a captor. In the case of this song, the concept is brought about by exposing duality within oneself. It’s about having two sides to one personality—ie, your light side versus your dark side. “While you feel trapped and suppressed by this ‘dark’ side, you can’t help but also feel affection and love towards it. It’s what makes you, you,” explains Aryaana.

Prior to shifting base to Los Angeles, she interned with film score composer Rohit Kulkarni for a little over a year. The result was projects such as Jungle Cry (2019) and Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005 (2019). When she first moved to Los Angeles, she signed up with Collabtribe, co-founded by Hardik Zaveri and Alaanna Panday. A multi-tasker-of-sorts, Aryaana creates content both individually and with her gang of girls at Collabtribe. The group comprises Alaanna, Alaviaa Jafferi, Srushti Porey and Aaliya Kashyap. They have come together with one mission—to promote their ideas and beliefs within their community in order to form a collaborative narrative. A travel-lover, she uses her social media platform to talk about her travels. In fact, with her Instagram page getting a lot of traction, she plans to start sharing her music on it soon. 

What next, you ask her? “A full-blown album hopefully releasing this year. Apart from that, a few other exciting collaborations,” she says. And what does OT have to say about this collaboration? “It is special for me because I don’t do music with a lot of women. It’s been a great experience. Make sure you listen to Aryaana,” he says. We’ll take him up on that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aryaana G
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp