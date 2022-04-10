STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Spandana Palli all set to entertain with ‘Love At 65’, ‘Calling Sahasra'

Calling Sahasra is a thriller directed by Arun Vikkirala and stars Sudigali Sudheer and Shalu Chourasiya alongside Spandana.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Spandana Palli is one of the most promising actors in the southern film industry. Born in Visakhapatnam and raised in Chhattisgarh, Spandana is a girl with many talents and achievements. A classical dancer, actor, and volleyball player, Spandana is also the winner of Femina Miss India Chhattisgarh 2018 and Miss Icon Chhattisgarh 2017.

Spandana started her career in the entertainment industry in 2018 with a song titled Soni Lagdi. She followed it up with two movies in 2021. The Telugu movie titled ‘Play Back’ had her playing an important role alongside stars like Dinesh Tej and Ananya Nagalla. In MAD, she played a lead role alongside Madhav Chilkuri, Rajath Raghav, and Swetaa Varma.

Spandana is now all set to be seen in the upcoming biggies titled ‘Love At 65’ and ‘Calling Sahasra’. In the movie Love At 65, she will be playing the role of Jayaprada and Rajendra Prasad's granddaughter. The  VN Aditya directorial is a much-awaited film and will also star Kartik Raju in lead.

Apart from her family, Spandana is immensely inspired by Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. "I feel the journey of a small town girl to an international icon was not easy. She would have faced so many hurdles in her journey, but crossing those obstacles with confidence and a beautiful smile makes Priyanka extremely high on self-esteem. That’s why I nominate her as my inspiration." she signs off.

