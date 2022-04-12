Cinematographer Arman Khan - impressing all as DOP for ‘London Nahi Jaunga

By Express News Service

Cinematographer Arman Khan has shown his excellence in the world of media and entertainment as a young passionate talent.

Some individuals working across different fields and sectors have astounded people all over the world. Thanks to their innate skills and talents and their ability to optimise the advent of technology to create uniqueness in their respective niches. Doing that, and much more in the vast and ever-evolving media and entertainment niches is Arman Khan.

The 1991-born who grew up in London is known for his incredible skills and expertise as a professional cinematographer and VFX designer. He is more than excited for he has worked as a DOP for the film titled ‘London Nahi Jaunga's London schedule. The much-talked-about film was shot in London and Turkey. Studying at Raindance film Academy, Arman upped his skills in the production side of filmmaking, which later led him to become a part of Bollywood projects as well.

Arman has also shot a big commercial for one of the biggest stores in the UK named Sainsbury’s. He also owns Picturental, a film and TV equipment rental company.

