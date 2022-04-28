STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Actress Manju Warrier’s life in danger, claims Mollywood director

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, the director of ‘Sexy Durga’, on Wednesday alleged that the life of actor Manju Warrier was in danger and that she was being held hostage.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actress Manju Warrier

Mollywood actress Manju Warrier (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, the director of ‘Sexy Durga’, on Wednesday alleged that the life of actor Manju Warrier was in danger and that she was being held hostage. In a Facebook post, Sanal alleged that Manju was under the rule of her manager and she was not allowed to take her own decisions.

He also cast doubts on the progress of the probe into the 2017 actor assault saying the investigating officer was transferred shortly after the statement of Manju, who is a witness, was recorded. He began the post saying: “This is a post written with a lot of responsibility and awareness regarding the consequences. So, I urge you to take it seriously.” Sanal recalled Manju had contacted him after watching ‘Sexy Durga’ and said she wanted to do a film.

“That is how the movie ‘Kayattam’ came about. However, while working on it, he never got a chance to speak to her alone,” he said, adding that Bineesh Chandran and Binu Nair, who were her assistants and later became executive producers of the movie, would never leave her side. Sanal said he felt there were attempts to stop the film’s release and shared his concern with Manju.

“When I realised the intervention of Manju’s manager was affecting the release, I stopped interacting with him,” said Sanal. He said he tried to meet Manju when she came to Kottayam for a restaurant’s inauguration recently, but her security guards forcibly took her away in a car so that she does not talk to him. “Manju Warrier called me the next morning, but I was not in the right frame of mind to talk. I called her later, but the call went unanswered. I do not know what to do as the issues are so complex that I can not speak out. I called one or two of her friends.

They talked but responded helplessly. I shared a short post on Instagram as I could not sit idle. In it, the main thing I said was that I had admiration for her,” he said. Sanal continued: “Surprisingly, I got a call the next morning from a person claiming to be the Aroor police station CI. He claimed Manju had complained to him about my post. I found it strange. I asked why she should complain to him without him having any jurisdiction. The conversation, which began gently, turned into threats and I asked him to move legally. He hung up.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manju Warrier Sanal Kumar Sasidharan
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp