STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Basavashree award on May 3

Fondly called Appu, Puneeth who was born in Chennai on March17, 1975, was an Indian actor, playback singer, television presenter, and producer.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar is posthumously receiving the Basavashree award for the year 2021 given by the Basava Kendra of Murugha Mutt at Chitradurga on May 3, when Basaveshwara Jayanthi is observed, and Puneeth’s wife Ashwini will receive the award from Pontiff of Murugha Mutt Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

The Pontiff will be presenting the award to Ashwini in presence of former CM Siddaramaiah, District Minister BC Patil, cine actors Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar at the Anubhava Mantapa in the city. Fondly called Appu, Puneeth who was born in Chennai on March17, 1975, was an Indian actor, playback singer, television presenter, and producer.

He was a lead actor in 29 films; as a child artiste, he appeared in many films. His performances in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) were acclaimed. He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artiste for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu. He also won Karnataka State Award Best Child artiste for Chalisuva Modagalu and Eradu Nakshatragalu. 

His second innings in the silver screen started in the year 2002’s with the Kannada movie Appu, which was received well by the Kannadigas across the state and globe. Popularly called as ‘Powerstar’ by his fans, he acted in the commercially hit movies such as Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Ranavikrama (2015), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017). Natasaarvabhowma and Yuvarathnaa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar Basavashree award
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp