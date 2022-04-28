Puneeth Rajkumar to get Basavashree award on May 3

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar is posthumously receiving the Basavashree award for the year 2021 given by the Basava Kendra of Murugha Mutt at Chitradurga on May 3, when Basaveshwara Jayanthi is observed, and Puneeth’s wife Ashwini will receive the award from Pontiff of Murugha Mutt Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

The Pontiff will be presenting the award to Ashwini in presence of former CM Siddaramaiah, District Minister BC Patil, cine actors Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar at the Anubhava Mantapa in the city. Fondly called Appu, Puneeth who was born in Chennai on March17, 1975, was an Indian actor, playback singer, television presenter, and producer.

He was a lead actor in 29 films; as a child artiste, he appeared in many films. His performances in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) were acclaimed. He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artiste for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu. He also won Karnataka State Award Best Child artiste for Chalisuva Modagalu and Eradu Nakshatragalu.

His second innings in the silver screen started in the year 2002’s with the Kannada movie Appu, which was received well by the Kannadigas across the state and globe. Popularly called as ‘Powerstar’ by his fans, he acted in the commercially hit movies such as Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Ranavikrama (2015), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017). Natasaarvabhowma and Yuvarathnaa.