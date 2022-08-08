Home Entertainment

Content creator Aditya Patel releases music video ‘Meri Maa Kaha Hai'

Published: 08th August 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Music video is that branch of entertainment which directly touches our heart. Actor Aditya Patel, who recently released his music video titled ‘Meri Maa Kaha Hai’, is now taking over the internet.

Patel, better known as Adibhai, is already famous as a digital creator who has now knocked on the doors of acting by starring in the music video. On the release of the video, Patel said, "I'm grateful to collaborate with such talented souls. This music video is very close to my heart. I hope that people will grace it with love." 

Besides Patel, the music video also features Aamir Mir, Jihan Rathod, and Jalpa Rathod. Sung by Aamir Mir, the music is given by Gaurang Pala. While Jack Photuwala is the DOP, The song was released on the official YouTube channel of Adibhai. Aditya penned the lyrics of this song when he was in Class 12, and decided to bring it to life now. The video was shot in Rajkot.

Based in Ahmedabad, Patel is a pharmacy student and has been creating content on Instagram for a year. His followers also admire his travel content. Oftentimes, Patel takes motivation from nature to write new music.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp