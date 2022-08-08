Content creator Aditya Patel releases music video ‘Meri Maa Kaha Hai'

By Express News Service

Music video is that branch of entertainment which directly touches our heart. Actor Aditya Patel, who recently released his music video titled ‘Meri Maa Kaha Hai’, is now taking over the internet.

Patel, better known as Adibhai, is already famous as a digital creator who has now knocked on the doors of acting by starring in the music video. On the release of the video, Patel said, "I'm grateful to collaborate with such talented souls. This music video is very close to my heart. I hope that people will grace it with love."

Besides Patel, the music video also features Aamir Mir, Jihan Rathod, and Jalpa Rathod. Sung by Aamir Mir, the music is given by Gaurang Pala. While Jack Photuwala is the DOP, The song was released on the official YouTube channel of Adibhai. Aditya penned the lyrics of this song when he was in Class 12, and decided to bring it to life now. The video was shot in Rajkot.

Based in Ahmedabad, Patel is a pharmacy student and has been creating content on Instagram for a year. His followers also admire his travel content. Oftentimes, Patel takes motivation from nature to write new music.

