Actor Abdullah Osman shares how difficult it is for newcomers in Bollywood

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The struggling days of Bollywood actors and their stories have echoed in our ears for ages. While the nepotism debate is not going to die anytime soon, we are often reminded about inspiring journeys of self-made actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, etc., who started from zero and are now ruling the industry. Actor Abdullah Osman is too on his way to scale new heights.

You may remember him as Chandu from Ishaqzaade. Osman stepped into the glam world in 2012. After being in the industry for over a decade, he has seen a few pivots for newcomers wanting to make their place in the entertainment industry.

Osman says: "For today's aspiring actors who are trying to get past the fences of Bollywood, the difficulty level is extreme. It's because surviving here is far more difficult than just entering it. This is applicable for both star kids and outsiders. Today’s audience is quite different and the news media has also evolved. So as a part of the industry, you have to be more than the bare minimum."

He added, "Many newcomers have gained immense popularity after their debut films but consistency is the true test of viability. Moreover, movies are no longer helmed by star power alone. It may sound cliché but content is definitely the king."

Focusing on the bright side, Osman says, "Thanks to OTT platforms and regional movies making their presence felt pan-India, many new talents are getting a chance to showcase their skills. From actors, writers, to directors, everyone has a chance to get their long pending due."

Osman started his career in the entertainment world as a model. He has worked in TV commercials. He was recently seen in the films "Squad" and "Lahore Confidential".

