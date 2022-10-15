Home Entertainment

Film Flick rises as leading entertainment news portal

Published: 15th October 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Anoop Mohan and Jeemon P John

By Express News Service

In 2017, Film Flicks launched itself as an entertainment news portal. It all started with the first step into movie promotion which was later incorporated as Film Flicks under Flicks Film Media Network Pvt Ltd. Anoop Mohan joined hands with Jeemon P John and established the portal together.

Anoop started his career as a video editor in 2004, then eventually moved on to work as an assistant film editor for Malayalam legends Mahesh Narayan, Vijayakumar, and K Sreenivasan in 2005, before joining WE Television as an editor. Jeemon on the other hand, is passionate about marketing, media production, and journalism. He began his career in Kerala in 2017 and has since gained six years of experience working in journalism and marketing throughout the state.

One of the keys to the company's success is its marketing techniques. To reach a wide audience, Film Flicks employs a variety of methods, including social media platforms, manual promotions, WhatsApp promotions, video marketing, online and offline advertising, SMS marketing, meme creation and marketing, Google ads, reviews, anti-piracy measures, and theatre promotions.

Film Flicks is well-positioned due to its innovation, ethical business practices, and capability to deliver results.

